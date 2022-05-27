Farm Online
2022 FarmFest field days showcases new agtech products

May 27 2022 - 10:00pm
On show: Farmers will get the chance to try out Case IH's AFS Connect simulator at FarmFest.

Queensland's premier agricultural field days has a history of being at the forefront of showcasing new agtech products and 2022 will be no exception.

The adoption of emerging technologies in Australian agriculture is expanding at a significant rate and FarmFest gives consumers a chance to research and understand what's available in the local marketplace.

FarmFest provides access to new technologies to unlock productivity improvements and new value chains, improve animal welfare and soil health for a positive impact on the lives of farmers and agribusinesses participating along the supply chain.

Just a few of the exhibitors showcasing and launching products at FarmFest include:

  • AgriProve - Australia's leading soil carbon project developer that partners with farmers to help them get paid carbon credits for the carbon they sequester into their soils.
  • AgriWebb - who will demonstrate its game-changing individual animal management plan providing one-stop-shop access to individual animal data and detailed grazing insights.
  • Case IH - showcasing the new AFS Connect simulator.
  • CropScanAg - releasing the CropScan 3300H On Combine Grain Analyser that measures and provides real-time field maps for protein, moisture, oil and starch and posts the data to a personal cloud account for ease of access to data in grains and oilseeds as they are harvested.
  • Electric Off Road Bikes - showcasing a range of all-electric bikes from around the world for transport, mustering, property inspection and adventure.
  • Gallagher - with its new animal performance software to track animal growth performance, syncing data between multiple devices, staying compliant with national traceability scheme, and backing up data securely to the Gallagher Cloud.
  • Hardi Australia - demonstrating the GeoSelect by Hardi for weed mapping using drones, satellites or aeroplane data. "Knowing where the weeds are prior to spraying enables you to only spray where needed, saving you chemicals, time, and money."
  • Pairtree Intelligence - will launch Pairtree Plus, an Australian-first app that allows markets, weather and satellite imagery to underpin decision-making processes.
  • SafeWork NSW - has a story to tell about the Quadbike Rebate Program and Small Business Rebate Program.

The three-day event has become renowned as the 'one stop shop' for farmers and 'the place' in Queensland to showcase and launch new products into the market.

Don't miss Elders FarmFest from June 7 to 9 at Kingsthorpe Park, only 20 kilometres from Toowoomba, Qld.

Skip and save, purchase your admission tickets online at www.farmfest.com.au

