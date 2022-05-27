AgriProve - Australia's leading soil carbon project developer that partners with farmers to help them get paid carbon credits for the carbon they sequester into their soils.

AgriWebb - who will demonstrate its game-changing individual animal management plan providing one-stop-shop access to individual animal data and detailed grazing insights.

Case IH - showcasing the new AFS Connect simulator.

CropScanAg - releasing the CropScan 3300H On Combine Grain Analyser that measures and provides real-time field maps for protein, moisture, oil and starch and posts the data to a personal cloud account for ease of access to data in grains and oilseeds as they are harvested.

Electric Off Road Bikes - showcasing a range of all-electric bikes from around the world for transport, mustering, property inspection and adventure.

Gallagher - with its new animal performance software to track animal growth performance, syncing data between multiple devices, staying compliant with national traceability scheme, and backing up data securely to the Gallagher Cloud.

Hardi Australia - demonstrating the GeoSelect by Hardi for weed mapping using drones, satellites or aeroplane data. "Knowing where the weeds are prior to spraying enables you to only spray where needed, saving you chemicals, time, and money."

Pairtree Intelligence - will launch Pairtree Plus, an Australian-first app that allows markets, weather and satellite imagery to underpin decision-making processes.