Queensland's premier agricultural field days has a history of being at the forefront of showcasing new agtech products and 2022 will be no exception.
The adoption of emerging technologies in Australian agriculture is expanding at a significant rate and FarmFest gives consumers a chance to research and understand what's available in the local marketplace.
FarmFest provides access to new technologies to unlock productivity improvements and new value chains, improve animal welfare and soil health for a positive impact on the lives of farmers and agribusinesses participating along the supply chain.
Just a few of the exhibitors showcasing and launching products at FarmFest include:
The three-day event has become renowned as the 'one stop shop' for farmers and 'the place' in Queensland to showcase and launch new products into the market.
Don't miss Elders FarmFest from June 7 to 9 at Kingsthorpe Park, only 20 kilometres from Toowoomba, Qld.
