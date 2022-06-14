Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

War lifts ag price confidence, but farmers feel collateral costs

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russia shoots holes in Aussie farm earnings expectations

Global food shortages caused by Russia's war in Ukraine are giving many Australian farmers plenty of reasons to feel bullish about market prospects for next financial year, but farm sector profit margins are another story.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.