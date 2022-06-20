Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Rising egg prices still stuck in 1990s despite soaring farm costs

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Egg prices jump in stores but farmers still missing out

A flurry of public alarm about the inflationary impact of soaring electricity and groceries prices - particularly $10 lettuces - has left the nation's egg producers feeling raw.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.