Pollination goes ahead despite fears Varroa eradication not possible

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 18 2022 - 1:00am
THE almond pollination season will go ahead as state government's allow beekeepers to move their hives, despite fears it is no longer possible to eradicate the NSW Varroa mite outbreak.

