Rabobank recruiting graduates to beat ag talent shortage

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:42pm, first published 8:00pm
Felicity Taylor at Moree joined Rabobank as a graduate employee in 2017 and is now the youngest person to have held a regional manager's role with the agribusiness banker.

In a bid to shore up its talent pool at a time when employers are scouring regional Australia for qualified staff, Rabobank has launched its first formal graduate program in Australia.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

