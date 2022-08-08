Farm Online
Namoi Cotton shareholder now pushes for new director on board

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
August 8 2022
Namoi Cotton may face directorship stoush with big shareholder

Fresh from leading last month's surprise vote against Namoi Cotton's management, the biggest shareholder in the 60-year-old ginning business wants another general meeting to propel its own candidate onto the board.

Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

