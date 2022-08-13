Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

CBOT wheat futures waiting for direction

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
August 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBOT wheat bounces sideways

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have bounced sideways over the past three weeks as little new information has been forthcoming to spark a direction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.