Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

GrainCorp profit outlook lifts towards $400m as big season pays off

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 11 2022 - 12:07am, first published August 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big harvest and record profit looming for GrainCorp

GrainCorp is confident of another "well above average" end of year harvest, also flagging its full year profit expectations are lifting to record levels topping $400 million after last season's big crop and continued strong grain demand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.