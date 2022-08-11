Farm Online
ANZ urges food industry investment drive to meet demand prospects

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 11 2022 - 3:00am
Food industry needs big capital boost to hit $200b sales says ANZ

Australia's food manufacturing sector will require substantial investment before the decade ends if it is to reach its full $200 billion annual revenue potential, says the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

