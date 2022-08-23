Farm Online
Farm equipment delays prompt calls for tax deadline leniency

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:34am, first published 6:00am
NSW Farmers president, Xavier Martin, wants farmers to be "cut some slack" so they can make a tax deductible depreciation claims on late delivered equipment purchases.

A blow out in wait times for machinery orders and new farm infrastructure will leave many farmers paying more tax than they bargained for this financial year as agricultural earning prospects rise on the back of another bumper season.

