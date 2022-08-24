Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Incitec Pivot buy's Yara Nipro liquid fertilser business

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 24 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yara Nipro's Boundary Bend plant in northern Victoria.

Incitec Pivot's fertiliser business is to spend about $20 million buying the Australian Nipro liquid fertiliser assets of Norwegian crop nutrition and chemical giant, Yara International.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.