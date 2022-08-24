TWO highly prized Brisbane Valley breeder blocks have sold for well above pre-auction expections.
Auctioned by Shepherdson and Boyd in Toogoolawah on Wednesday, the property Bonnie Doon covering 285 hectares (702 acre) sold for $3.74 million, while Limestone comprising of 224ha (553 acre) made $2.01m.
Advertisement
Bonnie sold for the equivalent of $13,123/ha ($5328/acre), while Limestone made $8973/ha ($3635/acre).
Boonie Doon was bought by the Cleary family, which owns the adjoing Colinton Station.
The property has expansive Brisbane River flats, running to gently undulating ridges and hollows with a small area of hillier country.
Boonie Doon is said to safely carry 150-155 breeders with progeny removed as weaners.
Pastures include Callide and Katambora Rhodes, green panic, digitaria, kangaroo grass, Queensland blue grass, clovers and stylos.
Improvements include a two bedroom cabin with a deck, overlooking the Brisbane river, and cattle yards.
Limestone, a nearby freehold property on Kangaroo Creek Road at Harlin, bought Woodlands Enterprises to be used for broiler sheds.
Limestone features a large area of black soil flats running through to undulating ridges and hollows.
The property has been very well maintained and is carrying a heavy body of Queensland blue, Rhodes and some black spear grass.
Limestone is said to run 60-65 breeders with progeny through to weaners.
The marketing of Bonnie Doon and Limestone was handled by Mike Barry, Shepherdson and Boyd.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.