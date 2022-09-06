Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

A2 Milk eyes more China, US sales after 52pc profit rise

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 6 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A2 Milk splashes out with $110m profit and revived China agenda

After two tough years of travel restrictions and the collapse of its valuable Chinese diagou reseller trade, specialist milk and nutritional formula business A2 Milk Company has surprised all with a 20 per cent revenue leap and a 52pc profit rise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.