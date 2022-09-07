Farm Online
New Forests launches New Agriculture to buy global farmland

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:44am, first published 3:00am
New Forests bundles Lawson Grains into new ag investment outfit

The 100,000 hectare Lawson Grains cropping powerhouse in Western Australia and NSW is to be managed by a new business division with global expansion plans, just launched by one of Lawson's joint venture owners, New Forests.

