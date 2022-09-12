Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Senior staff jump ship to an agribusiness rivals in a recruitment blitz

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
CBRE says Aussie farmland had proven to be a resilient investment during the pandemic and was attracting lots of domestic and global interest. Picture from CBRE.

Global commercial real estate and investment firm CBRE has secured 13 new Australian agribusiness valuers, most of them from rival Colliers International.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.