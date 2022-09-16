Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Rex is airline of the year

Country-based domestic airline, Regional Express, has been named airline of the year at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards, despite having just posted an after tax loss of $46 million for the 12 months to June 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.