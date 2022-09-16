Biosecurity problem needs effort from all ag value chain players

Australian agriculture is used to risk - asset, financial, institutional, legal, sovereign, production, price and human.
Yet, the risk most often neglected is biosecurity.
It is considered by many to be the responsibility of others, namely the government.
While a significant focus has been the threat of foot and mouth disease and African swine fever on our doorstep, it is the recent Varroa mite outbreak in NSW bee hives that has shown the fragility, complexity and strength of our biosecurity system.
It has impacted a myriad of commodities across several Australian states, despite the relatively confined geographic area the outbreak has thus far been contained to.
This shows Australia's interconnected biosecurity ecosystem - from the international and state borders to our ports, through processors, manufacturers and the supply chain, and down to the farmers themselves.
We're all invested in making sure we uphold our place in the system.
And the bottom line is that agribusiness and Australian farmers must continue to play this critical role.
Because ultimately, it's up to us.
The largest risk of disease transmission is not tourists, but the agricultural workforce.
All stakeholders within the agricultural supply chain must be cognisant of their responsibilities and what they can do to reduce the risk of disease transmission.
Agriculture is the final point of control that can stop a disease coming into contact with a susceptible animal or crop - the buck stops with us.
We've had a great track record.
From foot and mouth and African swine fever, to the lesser known khapra beetle threatening grain and rice or the Xylella bacterium which destroys grapes and other fruit trees, Australian agriculture has risen to the challenge and acted decisively.
Our biosecurity controls are some of the most effective in the world, and that's because it's the industry leading the government - not the other way around.
Ultimately, this strength comes from integration at all levels.
It's about building networks of concern that involve all aspects of Australia's thriving agricultural industries - across commodities and along the entire value chain.
Our cattle producers, for instance, need to know what's happening through the supply chain, along with agri-retailers and advisors, to feed grain suppliers from across the country.
Our farm input providers and food processors, who are also a key link in our biosecurity defences, must not be overlooked and both aware of, ready and able to play their part.
This means transparent, accountable and interconnected protocols right through the value chain, underpinned by communication.
There is still more work to be done and we need to work together, informing each other of our biosecurity protocols, sharing information and learning from each other.
This allows us to plan for and respond quickly, effectively, and holistically to any threats. Agribusiness Australia commends all the players for the swift and effective ways we've rolled up the sleeves to protect our system - but the fight continues.
Just because FMD seems to - for now - be under control in Bali, that does not mean we can relax.
Now is the time for even greater vigilance, particularly when we reflect on the multitude of threats on our doorstep.
From farmers and growers through to our truckies and our logistics network, from agri-retailers to rural communities themselves, we're all in it together.
Let's continue to keep Australia's agricultural, environmental, and economic ecosystem - and long held reputation for high quality food and fibre - safe from threats commonplace around the world.
That is an endeavour we all must continue to get behind.
