A ST GEORGE, Qld, buyer has paid $2.85 million at auction for a slice of paradise on the Queensland coast.
Situated 170km north east of Rockhampton and 2km south of Stanage, the unique property of Stanage Bay, consists of 267 hectares (660 acres) of grazing country.
The property also has about 4.5km of untouched private coastline and pristine, northern facing beach and abundant marine life including turtles, dugongs, mud crabs and migrating whales.
Bidding opened at $1.25m with six of the 12 registered parties active at the auction on Friday.
Marketing agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, said the idyllic property had received more than a million views during the five week digital marketing campaign.
Stanage Bay is also famed for when 250 years ago Captain James Cook anchored the Endeavour in the bay in search of fresh water.
The commercial boat ramp at Stanage village is the gateway to a fisherman's paradise including the famous fishing hot spot Swains Reef.
Stanage Bay has been owned by the one family for more than 30 years.
The marketing of Stanage Bay was handled by Richard Brosnan and Simon Southwell from Ray White Rural.
