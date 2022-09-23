Farm Online
Demand set to outstrip production again this year

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
September 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Grain prices improve

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended last week near unchanged in Australian dollar terms to hold on to the gains made over the previous month.

