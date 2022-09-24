THE Maranoa region has a new benchmark in property values following the post-auction sale of the quality Roma property Whyworry (pictured) through Raine & Horne Roma.
The 477 hectare (1178 acre) freehold property was initially passed in for $3.8 million at auction, but sold for a higher figure to a local grazing family.
The sale price is understood to be above the $7966/ha ($3225/acre) passed in figure, setting a new benchmark for the important Queensland beef production region.
Offered by Bill and Kay Burton, who are in the process of downsizing, the extremely well developed, certified organic property is located 16km north east of Roma at the foothills of Bassett Mountain.
Whyworry had been in the Burton family for the past 86 years and is considered some of the region's top backgrounding and fattening country based on a high carrying capacity and impressive weight gains.
Marketing agent Steven Goodhew, Raine & Horne Roma, said there had been particularly strong demand for the property with three of the eight registered bidders active at the auction.
"Whyworry was a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase some of the best backgrounding and fattening country in the Roma district," Mr Goodhew said.
"The property has been exceptionally well developed and cared for over the past 87 years by the one family, with all the hard work done and is renowned for its quality soil types, weight gains and carrying capacity."
Whyworry is described as undulating with softwood scrub country soils formerly timbered with brigalow, wilga and box.
The property had been fully developed and presented with a dense coverage of buffel grass and seasonal herbages, with the benefit of shade clumps and scattered trees.
The property is fenced into two paddocks, both with a large dam, and there are two bores. Both paddocks funnel into two holding squares.
The marketing of Whyworry was handled by Steven Goodhew, Raine & Horne Roma.
