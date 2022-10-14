Agribusiness buzz in brief

The candidates are the co-founder of Australian Fresh Leaf Herbs, Jan Vydra, who has been a director since 2019 and has re-nominated; rural financial counsellor Elke Cleverdon, who has agribusiness and credit union board experience; former Tate and Lyle executive, Tony Cull, whose Australian and international agribusiness consumer goods and commodity export experience spans 25 years, and Plant Health Australia chairman, Steve McCutcheon, a 40 year veteran of the agriculture and food sectors, whose directorship experience includes the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority and Food Safety ANZ