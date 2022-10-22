Farm Online
Home/Machinery

RDO Equipment opens new multi-million dollar dealership in Adelaide

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
October 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere regional customer support manager David O'Keeffe, RDO Equipment's Max O'Brien, John Deere global channel development director Dan Fitzpatrick, RDO Equipment CEO Phil Canning, RDO Equipment Adelaide operations manager Sasha Miric, and Enfield MP Andrea Michaels.

The nation's largest John Deere dealership network has opened a new multi-million dollar facility in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.