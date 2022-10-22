The nation's largest John Deere dealership network has opened a new multi-million dollar facility in Adelaide.
RDO Equipment employs more than 900 staff across 29 locations and services the civil, construction, mining and forestry industries as well as the agricultural sector.
Last week the company opened its new branch in Gepps Cross, which replaces its previous dealership in Wingfield.
The 15,000m2 facility has an increased workshop and warehouse capacity, with 14 work bays.
It also has an improved parts inventory holding, with 5500 line items across both the John Deere and Vermeer brands.
RDO Equipment CEO Phil Canning said the new facility reflected the growth of its South Australian customer base and resultant need for more extensive service, sales and parts support from the dealership.
Mr Canning said RDO's South Australian footprint was experiencing strong growth thanks to infrastructure investment in the region from both state and federal governments and population growth.
"We knew we needed to match that demand with a new, state of the art facility that caters for more machines, more parts, and more staff to support our growing customer base in the south," he said.
"The new facility signals our commitment to the vital sectors that contribute millions to our local and national economy - construction, forestry, mining, environmental, tree services and the building industry.
"This will be backed up by our qualified, factory-trained technical staff to support our full product range."
RDO Equipment is also recruiting skilled tradespeople and looking to boost training and development for staff in the region.
"We know skilled labour is an issue across many industries at the moment, so we are putting a big focus across all of our branches on developing our apprentices, and attracting new staff," Mr Canning said.
"There aren't many dealerships where you get to learn on such a vast range of equipment and industry sectors."
