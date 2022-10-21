Farm Online
Rain, shearer shortages reins back lamb industry

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated October 21 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
Money and weights for those lambs suitable to be carried on will go hand in hand with the current day pricing that is available.

A significant amount of lambs wont be sold until 2023 as the industry is reined in on the back of unfavourable seasons and shearing limitations.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

