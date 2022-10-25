Farm Online
Papua New Guinea, South Korea up their demand for Australian lamb

Kristen Frost
Kristen Frost
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:36am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Establishing PNG and South Korea as Australia's third and fourth largest lamb export markets is a display of Australian lamb's increasingly diverse export base.

Papua New Guinea is now the third largest export market for Australian lamb with a 110 per cent lift year-on-year.

