Tax write-off set to be written off regardless of ag gear delays

By Andrew Marshall
October 26 2022 - 6:30am
New machinery purchases are taking up to 18 months to arrive, leaving farmers who wanted to take advantage of temporary full expensing in this financial year's tax claims may miss the instant deduction deadline, unless Canberra allows an extension to the write-off program.

Farmers struggling to get big ticket machinery delivered or new infrastructure built in time to beat next year's instant asset write-off deadline haven't received much hope of a reprieve in Jim Chalmers' budget address.

