Incitec demerger plan slows as US ammonia plant sale gains appeal

By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Incitec posts record profit but delays fert and explosives split

Fertiliser and explosives maker, Incitec Pivot, is postponing plans to split its two businesses, possibly until late next year, after booking its biggest ever full year profit of $1.027 billion.

