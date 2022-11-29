Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Fair Work Commission orders halt in dispute between the Maritime Union of Australia and Svitzer

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 29 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dispute between tugboat operator Svitzer and the Maritime Union of Australia could be damaging for the grains industry. Photo: Gregor Heard.

THE GRAINS industry will continue to monitor industrial relations unrest across the nation's ports that threaten to disrupt the export of the 2022-23 harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.