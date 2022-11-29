Alan Jones's Southern Highlands farm sold

MEDIA identity Alan Jones AO has sold his luxury Southern Highlands NSW property Elizabeth Farm - Charlieville through an expressions of interest campaign.
Located at Fitzroy Falls, 15km south east of Moss Vale and 24km north west of Bowral, the landmark property was sold through Inglis Rural Property.
Marketing agent Liam Griffiths confirmed the property was under contract after the EOI campaign concluded on November 17.
The property was promoted with a price guide of $15 million to $16 million.
The meticulously maintained 27.5 hectare (68 acre) estate has been owned by Mr Jones for almost 20 years.
The property features a 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead set in 12ha of designed gardens, which includes a championship tennis court and impressive equestrian facilities.
The architecturally designed 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead offers open plan living with high quality finishes.
The residence incorporates two homes under one expansive roofline, delivering generous indoor and outdoor living areas in an idyllic country setting.
The generous floorplan flows from the study, living room, formal dining and sunroom along the western wing through to an open plan kitchen and lounge room in the east wing.
The air-conditioned homestead also has underfloor heating and numerous fireplaces, while the high ceilings provide plenty of natural light.
The garden features sweeping lawns with mature English and native trees complete with a tennis court and a pavilion.
Elizabeth Farm also has extensively developed water infrastructure including two bores, 530,000 litres of tank storage, two lakes and a dam.
There is also a six box stable with 12 day yards, a flood lit dressage arena, a two bedroom manager's cottage, a machinery/workshop and sundry shedding.
The marketing of Elizabeth Farm was handled by Liam Griffiths and Sam Triggs, Inglis Rural Property.
