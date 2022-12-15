Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders buys 11.3 per cent stake in PGG Wrightson, says no current intention to acquire control

QM
By Quinton McCallum
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders chair Ian Wilton at the company's AGM in Adelaide.

ELDERS has bought a stake in New Zealand rural services company PGG Wrightson, with company chair Ian Wilton telling shareholders the purchase supports Elders' geographical diversification strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.