Agribusiness buzz in brief

December 22 2022 - 11:00am
Celebrate an Aussie bubbly

A possible Christmas-New Year imported champagne shortage presents sparkling opportunities for shoppers to favour the domestic wine industry's bubbling potential says Australian Grape and Wine.

