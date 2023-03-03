Farm Online
Negotiations continue on coastal cattle country

By Mark Phelps
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressively developed 202 hectare (500 acre) property Coopawilli, which was passed in for $6.75 million at a Ray White Rural auction on Friday.

