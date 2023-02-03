Agribusiness buzz in brief

Speakers include University of California's Professor Frank Mitloehner, a specialist in the intersection of animal agriculture and the environment who debunks myths about cattle and methane; Professor Nina von Keyserlingk, from Canada's University of British Columbia; president of US dairy chain consultancy, the McCully Group, looking at how to overcome capital, labour and price challenges to farm growth, and one of the world's pre-eminent experts on agriculture and climate change, Professor Richard Eckard, from University of Melbourne.