Farm Online
Home/Property

Checkers: What successful low input, sustainable agriculture looks like

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

HIGHLY regarded 3817 hectare (9432 acre) Central Tablelands NSW property Checkers is expected to make in the plus or minus $30 million range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.