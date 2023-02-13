The three Cs: cotton, crops and cattle

QUALITY Macquarie Valley country well suited to cotton, crops and cattle is on the market.
Located on Carinda Road, 70km north west of Warren, NSW, the adjoining properties Part Mundooie and Back MacKenzie's cover 3998 hectares (9880 acres).
The properties are being sold through an expressions of interest process by the Campbell family through Nutrien Ag Solutions Wilson Russ and are being offered as a whole or in separate portions.
Part Mundooie and Back MacKenzie's is described as a superb mix of sweet grazing lands through to soft river soils and supports a very productive mixed farming and grazing operation.
Some 360ha of soft river country has been laser levelled and developed for flood irrigation. There is also up to 800ha of dryland country that has previously been farmed.
The balance is grazing country with a mix of soft red soils away from the river and heavy chocolate flood plains.
There is currently 400-500ha of floodplain country inundated with beneficial flood waters.
The irrigation and cattle infrastructure is described as in good repair.
Significant sections of new fencing have been completed in the past five years, including 6.7km of exclusion fencing.
There is also a 915 megalitre storage on the developed land, currently holding about 650ML of water.
Improvements include two comfortable dwellings, sheds including a near new 30x16x6m hay shed, a workshop with power, and silos.
Recent sales suggest Macquarie Valley country has been making in the $850 to $1050/acre range.
Contact Ashley McGilchrist, 0427 280 773, Nutrien Ag Solutions Wilson Russ.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.