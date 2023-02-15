NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on a highway frontage Atherton Tablelands farming property, which \ is being offered with development approvals in place.
Located only minutes from Atherton, the 82 hectare (203 acre) property is in two freehold titles with a third underway.
The property was passed in at an Elders auction in Brisbane on February 14.
The farm is backed by 300 megalitre water allocation, two bores and two lateral pivot irrigators.
The mixed farming operation currently has 5300 avocado trees, in addition to growing crops including sweet potatoes and corn.
There is a 528 square metre shed and office with packing facilities, a 980sq m machinery shed, two storage sheds, and a 99kW solar system.
Other improvements include a four bedroom masonry block house and two three-bedroom Queenslander homes.
Contact Chris Atkinson, 0429 342 944, Elders.
