Farm Online
Home/Property

Productive Riverview offers irrigation flexibility

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Riverview is located on the Macquarie River, 17km west of Dubbo and 23km east of Narromine. Picture - supplied

PRODUCTIVE 109 hectare (268 acre) property Riverview boasts a 1.5km frontage to the Macquarie River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.