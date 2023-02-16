Productive Riverview offers irrigation flexibility

PRODUCTIVE 109 hectare (268 acre) property Riverview boasts a 1.5km frontage to the Macquarie River.
Offered by Dominic Den, the Mitchell Highway property is located 17km west of Dubbo and 23km east of Narromine.
Riverview has two centre pivot irrigators, both of which can be remotely operated from a mobile phone.
There is a Southern Cross 80 acre pivot and a 40 acre Zimmatic pivot.
The irrigation infrastructure is described as being in excellent order with both pivots having recently been upgraded, including the gearboxes, drives, droppers, tyres, pumps and electrics.
Intermediate hydrants enable other paddocks on the property to be irrigated.
Riverview is being offered with the two extraction sites with zero allocation. The buyer will have the option to acquire up to 322 megalites of general security licence and a 6ML high security licence at an agreed price, prior to auction.
The property's productive alluvial river flats can be used for lucerne, cropping, breeding and finishing livestock, dairying or vegetables.
Riverview is very well fenced into four paddocks. There is new hinge joint on the boundary. The irrigation area can also be subdivided into extra paddocks with electric fencing.
Stock water is pumped from the river to a tank that supplies six concrete troughs.
The recently renovated four bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer home features an open plan kitchen and a dedicated office and is set in an established garden. There is also a separate brick veneer building for storage and an entertainment area with a barbecue and fire pit.
Other improvements include a large timber framed machinery shed/hayshed and steel cattle yards.
Riverview will be auctioned by Peter Milling and Company in Dubbo on March 15.
Contact Peter Dwyer, 0418 266 523, Peter Milling and Company.
