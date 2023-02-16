Northern Tablelands country sells for well above pre-auction expectations

PART Severn Vale, a 218 hectare (540 acre) Northern Tablelands NSW property, has sold for $1.87 million well above pre-sale expectations.
Six of the 11 registered parties were active at the Nutrien Harcourts auction in Glen Innes on February 16.
The sale price is equal to about $8578/ha ($3463/acre).
Located on a sealed road at Dundee about 30km north of Glen Innes, the property features mainly loamy granite soils with some alluvial flats.
The mostly arable, well fenced property is divided into 10 paddocks.
Part Severn Vale has seven dams with four of the paddocks having access to a creek.
Timbers include red peppermint, red gum, yellow box and other introduced trees.
Part Severn Vale no structural improvements from an old, unusable cottage. A valid dwelling entitlement is in place.
The marketing of Part Severn Vale was handled by Jim Ritchie, Nutrien Harcourts, Glen Innes.
