Farm Online
Northern Tablelands country sells for well above pre-auction expectations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Part Severn Vale, a 218 hectare Northern Tablelands property has sold for well above pre-auction expectations. Picture - supplied

PART Severn Vale, a 218 hectare (540 acre) Northern Tablelands NSW property, has sold for $1.87 million well above pre-sale expectations.

