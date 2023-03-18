South Korean machinery manufacturer Kioti has released its HX series of tractors in Australia.
As a result, the company now has a full service offering from sub-compact to compact and utility to heavy footprint tractors.
All major components are built by Daedong, including engine, transmission, cabin and planetary drive front axle.
The HX series includes two models with respective outputs of 97 kilowatts (130 horsepower) and 104kw (140hp).
It features Kioti's own fuel efficient CRDI 3.8 litre diesel engine, eight speed Powershift 32 x 32 transmission, 230L fuel tank and a 4852kg lift capacity.
There are also Work and Drive modes to change the take up point of the clutch as well as a three speed PTO with PTO cruise control.
The HX series has a limited slip front differential and auto two-wheel drive disengages four-wheel drive when travelling at speeds of more than 20km/h.
Inside the cab there's an adjustable multifunctional armrest, an air seat which swivels both ways, head rest, seat warmer and comfort trainer seat.
PFG Australia, which has been the distributor of Kioti products since 2000, recently unveiled the HX to its dealer network ahead of a wider national launch.
Kioti Australia national sales manager Stuart Phillips said the company had anticipated a surge in interest given Kioti's build up and investment in the HX, but the response had been phenomenal.
"The way it looks, its capabilities, toughness and deluxe features have set the bar to new levels," Mr Phillips said.
Engage Ag dealer co-principal Michael Cook from Toowoomba, Qld, said the HX will take Kioti into the serious farming segment.
"It's the next step for Kioti in terms of refinement," he said.
"By that I mean style, finish, cab and weight. Plus, we know this will build on their reputation - the R&D and quality is there."
