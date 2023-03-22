Farm Online
Farmland Index dips again as hort earnings bog down in wet season

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
Farmland investment returns diluted by wet 2022

Returns from corporate scale horticultural property investments have continued to struggle with last year's unusually wet season, diluting annualised returns on the Australian Farmland Index to 9.61 per cent.

