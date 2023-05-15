A product which gives farmers the opportunity to control power points and switches for pumps from their phone or computer has launched.
Pump Control, launched by Farmbot Monitoring Solutions, aims to create a more efficient and sustainable future for agriculture.
Powered by satellite, the Farmbot Pump Control interfaces with the existing pump controller to remotely switch it on/ off, or automate.
Trials of the product have been running since February 2022, with producers across Australia testing the capabilities and functionality of the product.
Bruce Nutt, a sheep and beef producer based near Port Augusta in South Australia was involved in the trial and said it was "one of the best technology decisions" he has made for his farm.
"I have trialled every automation technology you can over the last 40 years, and nothing has come close to Farmbot's pump technology," Mr Nutt said.
"I can reliably set the water levels for my tanks and have peace of mind knowing that if something goes wrong, I am instantly alerted.
"By having this technology on the farm, I save hours of labour each week not having to check my water levels."
READ MORE:
Farmbot Monitoring Solutions managing director Andrew Choppin said the launch of the technology represented a "new era of business autonomy and control for farmers".
"Farmers will now have the capability to set automated on/off rules on pumps based on water level," Mr Coppin said.
"It will reduce over pumping by automating the activation of a pump based on water level alerts from a tank, using pressure sensors to stop a pump when it has reached maximum, choosing a run window whether it's at peak power control or at certain periods through the day or night, and more.
"Whether it's solar, diesel or electric farmers will be able have far greater remote control over pumps which can then be monitored and managed 24/7 remotely through (the) web app, MyFarmbot."
Mr Choppin said with high fuel costs and labour shortages plaguing agriculture, all automation opportunities should be celebrated.
"Farmers can't be everywhere at once, and in today's world of high fuel costs and labour shortages, they just don't have the resources to be," Mr Coppin said.
"This technology will enable farmers to be more agile with their workdays, spending less time driving around to check on water pumps and gates, and instead spend time on more important tasks.
"Helping farmers to impactfully manage their resources and farm assets is at the core of what we do.
"And this is just another step towards greater connectivity and visibility for farmers, so they can not only measure key resources, but also manage their operations more effectively with peace of mind."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.