Pump Control launches, giving farmers chance to control power points and switches for pumps from phone app

May 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Trials of the product have been running since February 2022, with producers across Australia testing the capabilities and functionality of the product. Picture file, inset supplied.
A product which gives farmers the opportunity to control power points and switches for pumps from their phone or computer has launched.

