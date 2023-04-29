Farm Online
Home/Machinery

US cotton leaders impressed by Aussie cotton farms

April 30 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere global director, cotton and sugar production, Travis Becton, Sundown Pastoral Company owner, David Statham, John Deere cotton production system manager, Steve Young and John Deere project engineer, Broughton Boydell at Keytah, Moree.
John Deere global director, cotton and sugar production, Travis Becton, Sundown Pastoral Company owner, David Statham, John Deere cotton production system manager, Steve Young and John Deere project engineer, Broughton Boydell at Keytah, Moree.

Senior John Deere cotton specialists from the US traded the company's Illinois headquarters for the cabs of Australian cotton harvesters when they visited growers and dealers across the country's key cotton regions recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.