Kubota unveils new SE9000 series folding mulchers

Farmers and contractors can ensure their paddocks are clean cut with Kubota Australia unveiling its new SE9000 series of folding agricultural mulchers.
Ideal for the regeneration of grassland as well as maize, sunflower and sorghum stubbles on large-scale operations, the Kubota SE9000 series is robust and reliable in tough conditions.
The SE9000 series includes two models, SE9560 and SE9640, which are available in widths of 5.6 metres and 6.4m.
Both models include a hydraulic folding feature with automatic locking, allowing for safe road transportation at a width of 2.5m.
Kubota Australia's product manager for implements Mark Allott says the SE9000 Series is a cut above the rest when it comes to getting the job done.
"The rotors are at the cutting edge," he said.
"They are equipped with universal blades for superior versatility,.
"This unique flail design with a centre blade ensures crop residue is lifted, making the implement ideal for both wet and dry conditions."
Spinning at more than 2000 rpm, the rotors provide a premium chop, even while driving at high speeds.
The oscillating lower link and split upper link allow the implement to follow ground contours while the four rear depth wheels make the SE9000 series easy to pivot and ideal for turning on headlands.
The central gearbox is rated up to 260 power take-off horsepower and is equipped with an integrated freewheel to deliver a smooth, shock-free drive that maximises operator comfort.
"Another fantastic feature of the mulcher is its power and fuel consumption," Mr Allott said.
"Special attention has been paid to the power transmission, which means the SE9000 mulchers consume the least amount of fuel and keep you on the field for longer."
The chopping unit frames are designed with a rounded profile to maximise torsional rigidity and improve crop flow.
The rear cover can be adjusted depending on the quantity of chopped material, with wider openings providing generous clearance to support high crop volumes.
"When it comes to mulching, we know farmers want reliability and versatility," Mr Allott said.
"The SE9000 series' high cutting chambers deliver this and ensure consistent, advanced performance in any crop conditions."
Both the SE9560 and SE9640 come with a bolted double skin, second counter knife and road transport lighting to meet Australian road regulations.
Kubota's new SE9000 series folding agriculture mulcher will be available in Australia from June.
