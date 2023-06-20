Farm Online
Animal welfare practices continue to increase

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:12pm, first published June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
The use of pain relief products in the Australian livestock industry continues to increase.
Ongoing attacks by extremist animal rights groups continue to ignore the widespread and increasing use of pain relief products in the Australian livestock industry.

