Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

BASF highlights Australia's importance on crop protection scene

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
June 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BASF ANZ head of agriculture Gavin Jackson believes the crop protection R&D pipeline is strong in Australia. Photo by Gregor Heard.
BASF ANZ head of agriculture Gavin Jackson believes the crop protection R&D pipeline is strong in Australia. Photo by Gregor Heard.

In the past Australia had a reputation as somewhat of a backwater for the crop protection sector, with a relatively small market meaning the global giants focused on more lucrative, larger regions and Aussie farmers got chemistry designed primarily for other conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.