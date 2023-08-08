Farm Online
CNH Industrial posts strong EOFY results

Updated August 8 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:21am
CNH Industrial managing director Australia/New Zealand Brandon Stannett says the company had a strong EOFY.
CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland have reported strong end of financial year results in Australia, with tractors across all horsepower sectors leading the charge.

