The AgTech Revolution episode three: Adoption of IoT solutions increasing farm productivity

Paula Thompson
Paula Thompson
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:44am, first published 7:00am
Internet of things (IoT) solutions are helping farmers maximise their productivity on farm and the benefits of this technology are being explored in episode three of the AgTech Revolution.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

