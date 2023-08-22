A platform that combines data modelling with third party data such as yield maps, weather and on-farm sensors is helping map out areas suitable and not suitable for carbon farming.
The platform AgTwin also draws on lidar technology captured from the air, provided by ASX listed geospatial tech company, Aerometrex.
It has come about from a partnership between RegenCo and Agronomeye, who have teamed up to enhance transparency on two Australian carbon farming projects covering almost 1 million hectares.
The partnership combines RegenCo's expertise in natural capital, land management and carbon projects, with Agronomeye's digital twin whole-of-farm technology that provides a high-resolution 3D map of the natural landscape over time. The system will be applied by RegenCo to carbon farming projects across Australia, providing transparency and integrity for regulators, farmers and investors in the carbon market.
Agronomeye's chief executive Stu Adam said the technology provides a detailed 3D map of the landscape over time.
"If we think of a satellite image as an X-ray of a landscape, the digital twin is more like an MRI," he said.
"The technology enables us to map entire farming systems from data gathered at scale by an aeroplane.
"Aerometrex's lidar sensors capture all elements of the ground environment, including the height of all the trees, density of vegetation and land contours. We use this data to create a 3D map of the landscape with detailed analysis that is unique, actionable and marketable."
RegenCo's Greg Noonan said he was excited about the transparency it provides and how it helps to outline areas suitable and not suitable for carbon farming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.