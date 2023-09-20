Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Varroa mite in Australia forever after eradication deemed no longer possible

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Until June, it was believed Australia still had a chance to become the first country in the world to eradicate Varroa mite. File picture.
Until June, it was believed Australia still had a chance to become the first country in the world to eradicate Varroa mite. File picture.

Australia has conceded it is no longer possible to eradicate Varroa mite and will move to managing the honey-bee parasite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.