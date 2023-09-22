The federal agriculture department has been recognised at the 2023 Australian Good Design Awards for a pair of projects in policy and trade.
The Compliance Capture and Compliance Insights digital tools and the Modern Workforce Management and Planning Practices Project were announced as winners at a ceremony on September 8.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Taking Farmers to Market team worked with strategic design and innovation consultancy Tobias to develop the compliance toolkit.
Acting Deputy Secretary for Agricultural Trade Nicola Hinder PSM said the project has reshaped the landscape of regulatory compliance by removing obstacles and improving services for exporters and for the department.
"These tools give government a real opportunity to make it easier for producers and exporters to get their goods to overseas markets through a more streamlined export experience," Ms Hinder said.
"I'm pleased to see hard work and collaboration recognised with this award."
The Modern Workforce Management and Planning Practices Project was developed by strategic design consultancy Thinkplace to provide practical support for agricultural employers by implementing modern workforce management and planning practices under the AgFAIR program.
Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Policy Rosemary Deininger said the project will help strengthen the agriculture workforce for years to come.
"This award recognises the rigorous work it took to develop a set of practical tools and materials to assist employers to navigate disruptions and challenges in the labour market," Ms Deininger said.
"Adoption of modern workforce management and planning practices will help reposition the agriculture sector as an employer of choice and assist in securing skilled workers in a highly competitive market."
It's hoped improvements to staff attraction and retention will help Australia's agriculture sector in its goal of becoming a $100 billion industry by 2030.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.