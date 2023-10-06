Farm Online
David Gibson new brand leader for CNH Industrial seeding and tillage

October 7 2023 - 10:30am
David Gibson is the new brand leader for CNH Industrial seeding and tillage Australia/New Zealand. Picture supplied
CNH Industrial's seeding and tillage division is marking its 185th anniversary with a new brand leader and some new products in the wings.

